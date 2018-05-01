Press focuses on President Buhari’s visit to US

The bilateral meeting between Nigeria and United States dominates the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Tuesday.The Punch newspaper reported that President Buhari on Monday said the United States and Nigeria were collaborating to repatriate over $500m stolen from Nigeria.

Buhari made the announcement at a joint press conference with Trump after the meeting of the two leaders at the White House

The Guardian said United States President Donald Trump has read what might be described as a riot act to the Nigerian government, saying the continued killing of Christians in the country is unacceptable.

The Nation newspaper reported that Buhari got on Monday from United States President Donald Trump some commendation and a challenge – to stop killings in some parts of the country.

The PM News screamed that Justice R.I.B Adebiyi of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja on Monday sentenced a senior lawyer, Dr. Joseph Nwobike, to 30 days imprisonment over attempt to pervert the cause of justice.

This Day newspaper said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has taken delivery of two Mi-35M combat helicopters from Russia in a bid to combat the insurgency in the North-east of the country and the rising wave of killings in other parts of the country.

The helicopters were delivered to the air force at the Tactical Air Command, Makurdi in Benue State.

The Vanguard newspaper reported that the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has declared that it was ready to battle the Federal Government to increase the living conditions of the nation’s workers through increment of their wages.

The Sun newspaper quoted Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, as saying that the demand of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) to be at par with doctors, in terms of salary, is neither practicable nor acceptable.