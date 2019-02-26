Press focuses on Presidential election results, others

The official release of the results of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections and the reaction of political parties dominate the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Tuesday.The Punch said that Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday started the announcement of the results of Saturday’s presidential election.

The Sun reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, has polled 2.85 million votes in 10 states declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) National Collation Centre, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The Guardian said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rejected the results of the presidential election collated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja..

ThisDay said that as the National Assembly resumes plenary today after a one-month break, no fewer than 23 out of the 66 senators that sought re-election in last Saturday’s rescheduled National Assembly poll lost at the poll going by the results released so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Vanguard reported that the United States Consul-General to Nigeria, John Bray has called for an end to the violence and deaths associated with the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Rivers State.

The Nation reported that going by the senatorial election results announced in the states by the Returning Officers, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) seems set to dominate the 109-member Red Chamber.

Out of the 18 seats in the Southwest, the APC won 14, leaving four to the PDP.

Daily Trust said that All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari has defeated the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in Kano State with over 1,073,195 margin.

The Leadership said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has informed Justice Valentine Ashi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Apo that it had written to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, requesting the extradition of former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, from the United Kingdom.