Press focuses on President’s call for peace and harmony

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday focuses on the call for peace and harmony by President Nana Akufo-Addo on the occasion of the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha.The Ghanaian Times says, “Let’s live in peace, harmony – President”, saying the President has assured all and sundry that his administration will ensure fairness in cases of police brutalities in order to ensure peace and harmony in the affected communities.

Using the Asawase incident, where seven residents were allegedly shot as armed robbers, he said: “We are determined to ensure that the laws of our country do not discriminate against people under any circumstances.

He also urged residents in the community to exercise restraint while government would look into the matter.

President Akufo-Addo said this when he joined Ghana’s National Chief Imam, Sheik Osman Nuhu Shaributu, to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Adha at the independence Square in Accra on Tuesday.

The Daily Graphic, for its part, said the President assured that government would promote an inclusive society through the pursuing of goals and policies to ensure fair distribution of development projects in all segments of the Ghanaian society.