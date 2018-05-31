Press focuses on President’s criticism of mining firms

The slamming of the foreign mining firms by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo dominates the headlines of Ghanaian newspapers on Thursday.The Ghanaian Times says, “President slams foreign mining firms for deplorable state of mining communities” and that the President has urged multi-national mining companies to be actively involved in the development of the various communities they operate in.

He noted that these firms operated in communities that are in deplorable state.

“Why is Obuasi not the most beautiful community in Ghana or in the world if it hosts the richest gold mine? Why do Tarkwa and Prestea not look like the golden towns they are? Why does Akwatia’s appearance not reflect anything about diamonds that have been taken from the soil all these years?, he said.

“The distressed state of mining communities is nothing short of disgrace and we must work to change the situation,” he said.

The Daily Graphic said: “It’s a disgrace-President”, saying that President Akufo-Addo has described the poor state of the mining communities in the country as a disgrace to the West African country.

He made this known while opening the 2018 African Mining and Power Conference and Exhibition in Accra on Wednesday.

The conference has the theme, “A responsible and sustainable mining industry: A partner for national development”.