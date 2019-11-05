Press focuses on probe of Auditor General

The Ghanaian press on Tuesday focuses on the announcement of a full-scale probe into alleged procurement breaches at the Ghana Audit Service, headed by the Auditor General (AG).The Daily Graphic says, “EOCO Probes Auditor General”, stating that a private citizen, has lodged a complaint against the AG, Mr. Daniel Yao Dumelovo; Deputy Auditor General (Finance and Administration), Mrs. Roberta Assiamah-Appiah; and the Audit Service Board, at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The complainant accused them of circumventing the procurement laws to procure some vehicle for the Audit Service.

The newspaper said, Mr. Domelovo, when contacted, denied the allegations and played it down.

A source at the EOCO told the newspaper that some officials have already been interrogated while others will follow.

The Auditor General is known for his stance against corruption, which has won him great respect in the eyes of the Ghanaians.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, said the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Kennedy Kankam, escaped an assassination attempt at his residence on Sunday night.