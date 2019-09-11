Press focuses on proposal to reduce voting time

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday focuses on the intention of the Electoral Commission (EC) to review the time frame for voting by one hour.The Daily Graphic reports that the EC is considering the idea and when accepted, voting will close at 4 pm instead of 5 pm, to enable polling officials to count ballots before nightfall.

It will also help to reduce tensions associated with counting of votes and suspicions that arise from general elections.

The Chairperson of the EC, Mrs. Jean Mensa, announced this at the opening of a three-day international conference on election-related violence in Accra on Tuesday.

The conference was organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Secretariat.

She noted that her organisation has observed that some people usually sat in the home and waited till the close of the polls before joining the queues, thereby dragging voting into the night.

This, according to her, takes voting, counting and collation of votes deep into the night, thereby compromising the security of ballot boxes and electoral officers.

The Ghanaian Times, on the other hand, said the Speaker of the Parliament, Mr. Mike Aaron Oquaye, has thrown his weight behind the President’s Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda, calling for strengthening of the institutions to make that dream a reality.