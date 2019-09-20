Press focuses on proposed $2.5bn World Bank loan, court order on Irish firm

The plan by Nigeria to obtain a World Bank loan of $2.5 billion and the court order on controversial Irish Company (P&ID) to forfeit its assets dominate the headlines of Nigerian press on Friday.ThisDay reported that Nigeria and the World Bank have begun talks for a loan of $2.5 billion in a new tranche of concessionary lending by the multilateral financial institution.

In the past year, Nigeria received $2.4 billion from the World Bank, World Bank’s Vice President for Africa Region, Mr. Hafez Ghanem, said.

ChannelsTV said the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) to wind up operations in Nigeria and forfeit its properties to the Federal Government.

The Guardian said the Irish firm, Process and Industrial Development (P&ID), described as fraudulent the ruling by the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordering the forfeiture of all its assets to the Federal Government.

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) said its members are currently reconciling accounts before paying back the almost $2 billion loans given to 35 states by the Federal Government as budget support, the Guardian reported.

The Punch said there are strong indications that many Nigerians have been shunning trips to South Africa in the last two weeks.

It said that since the latest xenophobic attacks on Nigerians by South Africans, many travellers had been boycotting trips to the former apartheid enclave.

The Sun said the Nigerian Army has sealed up the offices of an international humanitarian organisation in Maiduguri, Borno State and Damaturu, Yobe State.

Armed soldiers invaded the Action Against Hunger (AHH) at the GRA Office and its office in Damaturu, accusing the NGO of sabotaging the war against insurgents.

The Daily Trust said President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as well as other agencies involved in the 2019 presidential election case spent billions of naira pursuing and defending the case at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT).

The Nation said that leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has said that issues concerning his people were before the various arms and agencies of the United Nations.