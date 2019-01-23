Press focuses on re-opening of Obuasi gold mine

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday focuses on the re-opening of the AngloGold Ashanti Mine in Obuasi by President Nana Akufo-Addo.The Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times, Daily Guide and the other newspapers said the mine has been reactivated after four years shut down and is expected to provide about 2,500 jobs.

President Akufo-Addo was joined by the King of Ashanti, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who is the overlord of the area.

An initial amount of $881 million was invested in the redevelopment of the project while $1.6 billion has been projected for further development in the mine that has a life span of 22 years.

In an address, President Akufo-Addo said: “In order to help AngloGold Ashanti secure the needed investment for this project, the government had to provide a number of fiscal incentives and guarantee the stability of the project against changes in environment, especially in the early years of the mine’s operations.”

The Business and Financial Times for its part, says the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned the public to be on the lookout for some fake drugs in the country’s market.