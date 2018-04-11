Press focuses on recovery of $322m Abacha loot, weather hazard alert

The confirmed recovery of $322 million of late Sani Abacha loot in Switzerland and the report of weather hazard are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.The Sun newspaper reported that the Federal Government has confirmed the repatriation of $322.5 million to Nigeria by the Swiss Government as part of the funds looted by the late former military Head of State, Gen. Sanni Abacha.

The Vanguard newspaper said the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a weather hazard alert to all pilots and airline operators indicating hazards associated with flight operations during the rainy season.

The Guardian said Ohanaeze Ndigbo has vowed that it would not rest until the Nigerian Army court marshals its officers involved in extra-judicial killings of Igbo youths during the Operation Python Dance last year.

The Nation newspaper reported that Teleology Holdings Limited (THL), the preferred bidder for 9mobile Limited, has paid the $50 million non-refundable deposit for its acquisition of the firm.

The PM News said the Presidency has uncovered plans by those described as “Nigerian looters” to disrupt the ongoing official visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to London.

This Day newspaper said barely 24 hours after President Buhari declared his intention to seek re-election in the 2019 polls, the Nigerian Army on Tuesday set up a special standing court martial that will prosecute officers caught dabbling in politics, compromising military ethics or playing any role in the 2019 general election.