Press focuses on refugees influx, plans to end herder-farmer clashes

The influx of refugees into Nigeria and the plan to permanently end herder and farmers clashes are the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.The Sun newspaper quoted the Country Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Nigeria, Mr. Jose Antonio-Canhandula, as saying that there has been an influx of over 20,000 refugees into Nigeria within one year.

The Leadership newspaper reported that the Federal Government has mapped out plans to end farmers/herders clash across the country.

Part of the plan, according to Leadership, is to shut Nigerian borders to prevent criminal elements posing as herdsmen from entering the country and infiltrate genuine Fulani herdsmen, who go about their grazing activities without rancour.

The Guardian said the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked the Federal Government to caution the Adamawa State government against a hasty implementation of the death sentence handed to five Christian youths for allegedly killing a Fulani herdsman.

Justice Abdul-Azeez Waziri of the state’s High Court recently sentenced Alex Amos, Alheri Phanuel, Holy Boniface, Jerry Gideon and Jari Sabagi to death for culpable homicide.

The Punch newspaper said the Super Eagles held a crisis meeting behind under-fire Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr on Monday night as they try to turn things around their precarious position at the Russia 2018 World Cup ahead of their next fixture against Iceland on Friday.

The Vanguard newspaper said the Federal Government was not unaware of possible infiltration of Nigeria by members of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, (ISIS) and that government was ready to contend them.

This Day newspaper reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the presidency moved swiftly on Tuesday to deny media reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had called the bluff of the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) bloc of the ruling party.

The Nation newspaper said defections hit opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as Kayode Fayemi intensifies campaign at the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag off mega rally in Ekiti State ahead of the July 14 governorship election.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other key party members were at the rally in Oluyemi Kayode Stadium.