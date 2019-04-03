Press focuses on rejection of $1bn Ajaokuta steel bill, petition by retired army officers

President Muhammadu Buhari’s rejection of the $1 billion Ajaokuta steel completion bill and the petition by retired army officers are some of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.The Guardian’s headline said that President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected the Ajaokuta Steel Company Completion Fund Bill, which proposed the withdrawal of $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account for the completion of the project.

The Punch said that 26 senior military officers, including a retired Major General and 10 retired Brigadiers General, have petitioned the Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, over their compulsory retirement from the Nigerian Army.

The Leadership newspaper said that the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) Country Representative to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS), Mr. Antonio Jose Canhandula, revealed that of the over 2.8 million Internally Displaced Persons in Nigeria, the UNHCR could only reach and assist about 1.8 million.

The Sun said that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in Kano State has denied plans to sell petrol above government’s approved price of N145 per litre.

The Vanguard reported that ahead of the inauguration of the 9th Senate and election of presiding officers, strong indications emerged that crisis looms in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Nation said the Police have named the officers, who allegedly killed a football fan, Kolade Johnson, on Sunday night at Onipetesi near Ikeja, Lagos.

It also reported that the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Bwari, Abuja has voided the participation of Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election in Osun State.