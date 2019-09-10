Press focuses on reluctance of businesses to access bank loans

The Ghanaian press on Tuesday focuses on the apathy shown by businesses towards bank loans.The B&FT says “Businesses lose appetite for loans despite sector clean up”, and that a survey conducted by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) revealed that businesses have slowed down on their demands for credit from banks, although they have posted strong profits on their balance sheets.

The survey was part of the June 2019 Banking Sector Report and it showed a general decline in the demand for enterprise credit between April and June 2019.

The newspaper said the Head of Finance Department of the University of Cape Coast, Prof. John Gatsi, said the situation persisted because the economic conditions are not favourable for businesses, especially, the small and medium scale, hence their inability to pay back loans, thereby resulting in the low interest in loans.

The Daily Graphic, for its part, said the National Labour Commission (NLC) has invited the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the two bodies are expected to meet on Wednesday to trash out the challenges confronting the striking teachers.

NAGRAT is on strike for what they described as unnecessary pressure mounted on them following government’s failure to address challenges confronting them, with the implementation of the free senior high school (SHS) policy.