Press focuses on Remembrance Day ceremonies, new police boss

The laying of wreaths in commemoration of fallen heroes and the appointment of the new Inspector General of Police are some of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.The Guardian said that President Muhammadu Buhari led Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the leadership of the National Assembly and the judiciary to lay wreaths at the National Memorial Arcade in Abuja in memory of fallen heroes.

The Sun reported the decoration of the new Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Adamu Mohammed, and said the police boss might have reversed the transfer of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, who was earlier named to head the Police Ordnance Department (EOD) in Abuja.

The Punch said there are strong indications that four out of the seven Deputy Inspectors-General of Police in the Nigeria Police Force may leave the force alongside the former Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, who retired on Tuesday.

The Vanguard said that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), insisted that it would boycott the February 16 presidential election, but would vote during the governorship poll in Abia and Ebonyi states to ensure that their incumbent governors were not re-elected.

The Leadership said that barely a month to the 2019 general elections, offices of most support groups campaigning for presidential candidates of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have become shadows of their boisterous selves.

ThisDay quoted the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Okechukwu Enelamah, as saying that the committee set up by the federal government to review the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) would conclude work this month.

The Nation quoting the National Task Force on Prohibition of Illegal Importation of Small Arms, Ammunition and Light Weapons as saying that governors and other politicians are stockpiling arms ahead of the elections.