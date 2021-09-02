Press focuses on report of survey that doubts ability of gov’t to curb corruption, others

The report of a post-election survey by the Centre for Democratic Development, which found that some Ghanaians are not confident that President Akufo-Addo led government will be able to curb corruption and impunity by its officials is one of the trending stories in the Ghanaian press on Thursday.The Graphic reports that a post-election survey by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) has found that some Ghanaians are not confident that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government will be able to curb corruption and impunity by its officials.

According to the survey, “while Ghanaians are split in their opinion on the government’s ability to ensure that rule of law is upheld, the majority, however, are not confident in the ability of the Nana Addo led-NPP government to protect the country’s financial resources and curb corruption in the next 4 years”.

The survey noted that 62% of the respondents were “not at all or not very confident” about the capacity of the government to curb corruption and impunity.

The survey also found that the majority of Ghanaians want President Akufo-Addo to focus on five priority areas, namely; unemployment/infrastructure, roads, education, management of the economy and health in his second term.

As much as 57% of the respondents also want President Akufo-Addo to focus on job creation in this second term.

The newspaper says that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the country values the contribution of Rotary International to national development.

He noted that the organisation has spread its support to many areas in both national and international arenas including the critical areas of education, health and social services.

President Akufo-Addo stated this when the President of Rotary International 2020-2021, Mr Shekhar Mehta, paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday.

Mr Mehta was accompanied by some members of the Rotary International, Ghana, including Mr Sam Okudzeto and Mr Adotei Brown.

President Akufo-Addo was made an honorary member of Rotary International.

President Akufo-Addo expressed excitement at the fact that through the efforts of Rotary International, Africa was free from polio.

He described the development as a major achievement of Rotary’s contribution to the fight against the disease

The Graphic also reports that the Director of the Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research, Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Professor. Kwesi Aning, is predicting that Ghana will continue to witness an increase in crimes.

His claim is based on the premise that crime is fast becoming a profitable venture in the country, hence leading to an increase in crimes being witnessed across the country.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, Prof. Aning, said “Crime has become such a profitable venture in this country that we just don’t know what to do.”

He explained that when violence becomes currency in any society such that those who are more violent get economic benefits and advantage, such a society becomes a stage for crime, saying “Violence has become a currency that those who are more violent have much currency in society.”

For him, “We are going to see more of this (crimes),” pointing out that the issue of small arms, for instance, ought to be properly tackled.

The Security expert was speaking on the recent spike in crimes in the country, particularly armed robberies and murders..

The Times says that security analyst, Adam Bonaa, has urged relevant security and financial authorities to query the source of income and wealth of people in order to tackle money laundering, corruption, and ritual murders.

He said many people, including young people were using various illegal means to acquire wealth in a short time, a situation that posed threats to peace and security if allowed to continue.

“Once we don’t question people’s source of income, crime rates can only go up, because there is too much corruption, money laundering in West Africa,” the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Security Warehouse Limited said on Friday.

He was speaking on insecurity in West Africa at a Heroes of Distinction Conference /Awards organised by the West Africa International (WAI) Press Limited, a private publication company, in Accra.

The event created a platform for discussion on ways to improve security in the region as well as honour some 13 individuals and institutions for their contributions to the development of the region in their respective fields.

“People carry GH¢10 million in their car boots. You can literary go to the bank and deposit GH¢200,000 in your account, but the teller won’t ask you anything. Ritual murders have gone up. The question is that what are we doing?” Mr Bonaa expressed worry.

On violent crimes, he said the increasing number of illicit weapons in the West African Region required the utmost attention of leaders so they could curtail its associated threats to peace and security.