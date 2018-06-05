Press focuses on rescue of 58 women sex slaves, jail break

The rescue of 58 women used as sex slaves by Boko Haram and the fleeing 210 inmates in a jail break are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Tuesday.The Guardian’s headline highlighted that the Nigerian army has rescued 58 women used as sex slaves by Boko Haram in Modu Kimeri, in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State. The army also rescued 75 children and 15 men.

The Leadership also led with the story that the army revealed that troops of the 21 Brigade supported by members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole to conduct counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations in the North East have rescued 148 civilians held hostage by Boko Haram.

The Sun newspaper reported that more facts have emerged as to why some gunmen attacked the Minna Medium Security Prison on Sunday night, killing a prison officer and a motorcyclist and releasing 210 inmates..

It quotes Minister of Interior, Retired Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, that the gunmen might have come to free two condemned criminals, whose death warrants were to be signed on Monday.

The Punch newspaper said the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs had reached out to Boko Haram in a bid to negotiate the release of Leah Sharibu, the Christian girl still being held in captivity by the insurgents.

The Vanguard newspaper said a Canadian Company, StarCore Nuclear Inc. has proposed to Nigeria the rollout of 23 small modular reactors (SMRs) nuclear power stations to help provide electricity supply, which will be accessible to millions of Nigerians who currently have unreliable or no access to electricity.

This Day newspaper said following the invitation extended by the police to Senate President Bukola Saraki to respond to allegations levelled against him over his purported involvement in the Offa bank robberies, members of the defunct new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) bloc of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday withdrew from the reconciliatory talks.

The Nation newspaper said suspected serial fraudster, Fred Ajudua, was remanded in Kirikiri prison custody on Monday by an Ikeja Special Offences Court for allegedly defrauding Ziad Abu Zalaf of Technical International Limited in Germany of $1.046 million.

The Tribune said President Muhammadu Buhari has yet to sign the 2018 budget because he wants to thoroughly review it.