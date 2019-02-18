Press focuses on rescue of 9,000 clients from fraudulent schemes

The Ghanaian press on Monday focuses on the rescue of 9,000 people from fraudulent schemes by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).The Daily Graphic said the intervention of the EOCO helped the investors from losing their investment after processing three companies for prosecution.

The companies are Wealth Drive Ghana Limited, Global Coin Help Limited and TCL Market Ghana, which had promised to pay between 10 and 30 percent on the deposits of their clients.

The newspaper says for operating without license, the three companies have been hauled before the courts, the Chief Executive Officer of EOCO, Mr. K. K. Amoah, told the Graphic in an interview that the companies had been compelled to enter into an agreement with customers towards the repayment of their deposits.

The Business and Financial Times for its part, has projected that inflation may rise to 11 percent if the Ghana Cedi continues to perform poorly against its major trading currencies.

The Goldstreet Business said the President of the Association of Ghana Industry, Dr. Yaw Adu Gyamfi, noted that incentives for local industries are still low.