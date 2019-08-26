Press focuses on results of primaries of opposition NDC

The Ghanaian press on Monday focuses on the failure of nine serving members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Parliament (MP) to secure another bid to contest for their seats in the 2020 parliamentary primaries at the weekend.The Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times and others all gave prominence to the primaries conducted in 57 constituencies of the country and the names of some of the top MPs, who lost their seats.

They include Mr. Daniel Kwesi Ashaimah, MP for Buem; Mr. Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, MP for Amasaman; Mr. Joseph Yieleh Kyere, MP for Wa West; Mr. Mr. Matthias Kwame Ntow, Aowin; and Mr. Rudolf Amega-Etogo, MP for Chiana Paga.

Others are Mr. Ras Mubarak Mubarak, MP for Kumbungu; Mr. Francis Dakura, MP for Jirapa; Mr. Abdul Aziz Muniru, MP for Akan; and Mr. Eric Osei-Owusu, MP for Affram Plains South.

The newspapers said that Mrs. Dzifa Abla Gomashie, a fomer Deputy Minister of Tourism and Actress, Mr. Felix Ofosu Kwakye, former deputy minister, John Dumelo, Adams Kofi, a former secretary of the party, and Francis Sosu, a human rights lawyer, were some of the popular new entrants who have the primaries to contest for seats for the leading opposition party in its quest to recapture power in 2020.

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Haruna Idrissu, was returned unopposed.

The Business and Financial Times, for its part, focuses on the call by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) of Ghana on the government to review the concession agreement between the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and Meridian Ports Services Limited (MPS), to help protect the interest of the public and private businesses in the country.