Press focuses on return of rail service for Accra-Tema shuttle

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday focuses on the return of rail shuttle between Accra and Tema Metropolis.The Daily Graphic said the Ghana Railway Way Company (GRCL) on Tuesday launched the Accra-Tema train shuttle services to ease traffic jams the numerous commuters between the two cities faced.

This comes after a long break in the train service after a train derailed around Dome, a suburb of Accra.

The first train service was free and it attracted some journalists and members of the general public.

The newspaper said Minister of Railway Development, Mr. Joe Ghartey; Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Railway Development Authority, Mr. Richard Dombo; Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Ishmael Ashitey; the Chief Executive Officer of Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Mr. Mohammed Adjei Sowah; and some traditional rulers were part of the ride.

The GRCL is therefore expected to offer free service for the next two weeks, after which commercial air-conditioned shuttle will be introduced.

Addressing the media after the trip, Minister of Railway Development, Mr. Joe Ghartey, noted that the first train ride signified the rebirth of rail service in the county.