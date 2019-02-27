Press focuses on security assurance by information minister

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday focuses on the assurance by Ghanaian Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah that the security of the state was in safe hands.The Ghanaian Times says the minister was reacting to claims that the country was insecure and noted that although some of the state security agencies may be facing some challenges, the country is in safe hands.

He assured that the institutions will do all in their powers to protect life and property.

The Business and Financial Times said the Ghana Real Estate Development Association (GREDA) has appealed to government to review the Home Mortgage Act or replace it completely.

He noted that the current form of the law makes it very difficult for banks and estate agencies to recover monies from defaulters.

“What we want is an amendment to the Home Mortgage Finance Act, 2008 (Act 770) or, in the alternative, its replacement entirely to make it simple and unambiguous for easy interpretation and application by stakeholders, including the judiciary and law enforcement agencies,” President of the association, Patrick Ebo Bonful, said.

The Daily Heritage for its part, said the Attorney General, Ms. Gloria Afua Akuffo, has assured prosecutors of state support to enable them prosecute cases successfully without the many financial and resources constraints they faced in the past.