Press focuses on shut down of hostels of University of Lagos due to Covid-19, others

The report of the shut down of the hostels of the University of Lagos by the authorities to avoid escalation of COVID-19 cases and the adoption of the national men’s basketball team and their women’s counterpart ahead of their participation at the Tokyo Olympic Games are some of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.

The Guardian reports that in order to avoid escalation of COVID-19 cases at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), the authorities, yesterday, shut down the hostels effective today till further notice and ordered students to vacate campus.

This followed the panic ignited by Tuesday’s report that more than six students from Honours, Moremi and Amina hostels reportedly contracted coronavirus and were sent to an isolation centre. The development led the school management to convey an emergency Senate meeting yesterday.

The students were also advised to move all their personal effects at once. As of press time, students were seen packing their bags to go home.

The authorities also confirmed there has been a recent increase in the number of persons within the university community, who have presented with symptoms of COVID-19 infection.

In a statement yesterday, the University Senate, after the emergency meeting approved that all students vacate the halls of residence by 12noon today indefinitely. It also added that contact tracing has enabled them to identify those who have had exposure to the affected students and directed them to self-isolate immediately.

The newspaper says that the adoption initiative of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development yielded even more fruits on Wednesday as three Nigerian commercial banks donated $200,000 (about ₦100 million) to jointly adopt the national men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, and their women’s counterpart, D’Tigress, ahead of their participation at the fast-approaching Tokyo Olympic Games.

The ministry noted that Zenith, Access and Guarantee Trust banks responded in a timely fashion to the appeal by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, for corporate organizations to adopt the national teams.

D’Tigers got $100,000 while D’Tigress also got $100,000 as support to prosecute their participation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The ministry expressed its appreciation to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, who was central to the process leading to the adoption. It also noted that the CBN governor’s played a key role in the revitalization of the Principals Cup – a football tournament for secondary schools in Nigeria – this year.

The ministry further thanked the CEOs of the three banks – Ebenezer Onyeagwu (Zenith Bank), Herbert Wigwe (Access Bank), and Segun Agbaje (GT Bank) – and their financial institutions for adopting the national basketball teams.

ThisDay reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday launched an online App, Eagle Eye, designed to enable easy reporting of financial crimes by members of the public.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, the Chairman of the commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, warned against false information that could mislead the agency in its investigations.

He said the full weight of the law would be brought to bear on purveyors of misleading information.

He said informants wishing to provide verifiable tips and leads to aid its investigation are free to come under the whistle blower policy of the federal government.

“It is wrong to mislead the commission. Anybody that has malicious intent in the process of giving information to us will be dealt with according to the law,” he said.

Bawa described the App, the first by any law enforcement agency in Nigeria, as a product of ingenuity by a staff of the commission.

The Punch says that the Nigerian Government made a total of N3.25tn in 2020, according to a review of the budget performance of the 2020 Appropriation Act.

The review also showed that the Federal Government spent a total of N2.34tn on debt servicing within the year.

This means that 72 percent of the government’s revenue was spent on debt servicing. It also puts the government’s debt servicing to revenue ratio at 72 percent. In 2019,

The Federal Government made a total revenue of N3.86tn. Within the year, debt servicing gulped N2.11tn.

This puts the Federal Government’s debt servicing to revenue ratio in 2019 at 54.66 percent. This means that between 2019 and 2020, the Federal Government’s debt servicing to revenue ratio jumped from 54.66 percent to 72 percent.

As of March 31, the Debt Management Office put Nigeria’s total debt at N33.11tn. Out of this figure, N20.64tn (62.33 percent) was owed to domestic creditors, while N12.47tn (37.67 percent) was owed to foreign creditors.

The Sun reports that the Supreme Court has granted an order of injunction restraining the Federal Government from ceding 17 disputed oil wells located at Akri and Mbede in Rivers to Imo.

The apex court granted the order on Wednesday in Abuja while ruling in chamber on an ex parte motion argued by Mr Emmanuel Ukala (SAN).

He prayed the court to stop the alleged implementation of the ceding of the 17 oil wells to Imo pending the determination of the suit filed by Rivers government.

In its rulling, the apex court restrained the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Attorney General of Imo from taking any further action on the ownership of the disputed 17 oil wells.

The court ruled that the defendants are not to take any action untill the ownership dispute is resolved.

The Leadership says that oil major, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) has confirmed an oil spill at its facility in Bayelsa State last month.

The oil leak was reported on June 15, at an SPDC facility at Opukushi, a predominantly fishing and farming town in the Ekeremo local government area of the southern state of Bayelsa, according to a statement by the oil firm.

The spill discharged a yet-to-be ascertained volume of crude into the environment, the statement said, dismissing claims by residents that the oil firm was yet to respond to the spill. SPDC operations in the Niger Delta region are spread over 30,000 square km.

The oil firm is the largest private-sector oil and gas company in the country, operating a joint venture between the government-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and others.

It said the recent leak was promptly contained within the SPDC’s right of way and that its emergency response team was promptly mobilized, to stop and contain the spill.