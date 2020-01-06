Press focuses on South West meeting with security chiefs, rescue of 461 persons

The meeting of the South West governors with security chiefs over the region’s security outfit and the rescue of 461 persons from insurgents are some of the leading stories in Nigerian press on Monday.The Nation reported that the governors of the six South-western states will meet with police chiefs on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s inauguration of Amotekun, the region’s security.

The Daily Trust said that a total of 101 police officers and men were killed by gunmen in the line of duty in Nigeria in 2019.

ThisDay said that the Nigerian Army liberated 461 captives held by insurgents in fierce battles in Adamawa, Yobe and Borno states in northern Nigeria.

The rescued persons comprise 207 children, 154 women and 100 men who were held hostage by terrorists in their ancestral community.

The Guardian said that data price ‘war’ among telecoms operators is one of the major causes of poor service quality faced by Nigerian subscribers, especially in the download and upload of content.

Channels Television reported that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has placed Police Commands and Formations nationwide on red alert.

The Punch said that the organised labour, industrialists and civil rights groups have condemned the hike in electricity tariffs by the Federal Government.

The Sun said that Igbo leaders rose from a crucial meeting at the weekend, with a resolve to pursue both restructuring and emergence of Nigerian president of Igbo extraction.

They also asked other ethnic nationalities and zones, to as a matter of justice, equity and fairness, support the emergence of a president of Igbo extraction in 2023.