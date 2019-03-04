Press focuses on stand of Catholic Bishops on political vigilantism

The Ghanaian press on Monday highlights the condemnation of political vigilantism by Catholic Bishops.The Ghanaian Times says, “Catholic Bishops slam vigilante groups… call on the public to promote peace, security”, adding that the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference (GCBC) has expressed dissatisfaction about the trend emerging in Ghanaian politics where vigilante groups were perpetrating violence in the political landscape, arguing that it was a threat to the security of the nation.

They also expressed regret about the recent high profile cases of murder and kidnapping of girls in the Western Region of Ghana.

A Lenten Pastoral Statement signed by Most Rev. Philip Naameh, the President of GCBC, called on the government to provide security agencies in the country with necessary logistics and equipment to enable them to deal with the growing cases of lawlessness.

“We must all commit ourselves to building her up as a beacon of hope, peace and progress by living the ideals of patriotism, selflessness, hard work and love towards one another in spite of our ethnic, political and religious differences, while eschewing every act of lawlessness, violence, indifference, apathy, bribery and corruption,” the statement said.

The Daily Guide, for its part, says former President John Dramani Mahama, has defended the Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Samule Ofosu Ampofo, for some comments he made in a leaked tape last weeks.