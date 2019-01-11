Press focuses on strike out of Menzgold suit against SEC, BoG

The Ghanaian press on Friday focuses on the throwing out of the case filed by embattled gold depositing company, Menzgold filed against the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bank of Ghana (BoG).The Ghanaian Times says, “Accra High Court throws out Menzgold suit”, adding that the case was filed in September 2018, following the revocation of its licence to operate by the SEC.

The newspaper said the court presided over by Justice Akua Amoah, took the decision, following preliminary legal objection raised by the SEC and BoG.

In her ruling, she noted that the two regulatory bodies had proved that the gold dealership company did not exhaust all necessary redress mechanisms before going to court.

The Menzgold approached the court in September 2018, claiming that notices issued by the SEC and BoG were “arbitrary, capricious and contrary to Articles 23 and 296 of the 1992 Constitution”.

They therefore sought an order to set aside a directive from the SEC to suspend the operations of the gold dealership company.

The Mirror reports that two armed robbers, who allegedly stole a mobile phone from a victim, had been traced with the aid of the tracker installed in the phone by the user.