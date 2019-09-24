Press focuses on students’ snub of South Africa, Nigeria’s climate policy

The cancellation of the trip to South Africa by Nigerian students participating in Africa Robotic Challenge and the unfolding of the climate change mitigation plan are some of the leading stories in Nigerian press on Tuesday.The Nation reported that six Nigerian students, who will represent the country at the Africa Robotics Challenge (ARC) in South Africa on September 28 have cancelled their trip to the country over safety concerns.

The Daily Trust zoomed in on President Muhammadu Buhari presentation at United Nations General Assembly on Monday in New York unfolding plans and initiatives by his administration to reverse the negative effects of climate change in the country.

The Nigerian leader unveiled the plans in his address to the United Nations Climate Action Summit with the theme: “A Race We Can Win. A Race We Must Win.”

The Guardian said that as the Senate resumes a new legislative session after nine-week recess, it could be embroiled in a face-off with the executive over alleged attempts by some anti-graft agencies to smear the image of the National Assembly.

One of such issues, according to National Assembly sources, is the current investigation by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) into alleged abuses in the execution of constituency projects.

The Punch said that the Federal Government team in London on Sunday held a marathon meeting with Nigerian and foreign lawyers as part of a broader effort to secure a judgment overruling the verdict of a United Kingdom court asking Process and Industrial Developments Limited to seize $9.6bn in Nigerian assets.

The Sun reported that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, has met with service chiefs and heads of security agencies over security challenges in the country.

ChannelsTV quoted the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, as saying that the Judiciary will not tolerate disobedience to court orders. Justice Tanko warned that flagrant disobedience of court orders is a direct invitation to anarchy

The Tribune said that the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, complained that that the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) was working below par as regards the pace of work at the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway.

The minister stated this on Monday during the inspection of the Lagos-Ibadan railway project, alongside with the Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Sakari.