Press focuses on Sultan’s ultimatum on killer herdsmen, IMF’s prediction

The ultimatum issued by Sultan of Sokoto for the unveiling of killer herdsmen and the prediction of economic growth are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.The Leadership newspaper reported that the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has given Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) two months to identify and apprehend herdsmen behind the killings in the country.

The Nation newspaper reported the prediction of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that Nigeria’s economy, which grew by 0.8 percent in 2017, will end this year with a 2.1 percent growth.

The Vanguard newspaper said Ahmad Salkida, the journalist known for having access to the leadership of Boko Haram terrorists, has again taken to Twitter with new information on the Chibok schoolgirls.

The Guardian said that Senators are angry over intractable killings across the country and charged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately dismiss the heads of security agencies as well as the service chiefs.

The Daily Trust said for more than two years, over 610 staff from 34 local government areas of Katsina State, whose salaries were allegedly withheld by the state government, have been living in difficulties.

This Day newspaper said human Rights Lawyer Festus Keyamo has been named the spokesman of the Buhari Campaign Organisation.

The appointment is contained in a letter dated April 16 and signed by the Director General of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, who is also the Minister of Transportation.