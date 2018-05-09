Press focuses on summon of security chiefs, high importation bills

The summon of Nigeria’s police boss and other security chiefs by lawmakers over arms and the unveiling of total importation are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.This Day newspaper said that after ignoring the summons of the National Assembly, the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, is expected to appear before the Senate on Wednesday.

He is to brief the lawmakers on efforts being made by the police to quell the rising insecurity in different parts of the country.

Similarly, the Guardian said the Senate on Tuesday summoned heads of the nation’s security agencies with a view to curbing illegal possession of firearms.

The security chiefs are Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; Director-General, Department of State Services, Lawal Daura; Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali; Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai and others.

The Leadership newspaper quoted the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as saying that Nigeria spent a total of $119.409 billion (about N42 trillion) on the importation of commodities into the country in five years.

The Punch newspaper reported that the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the fresh Turn Around Maintenance being planned for the country’s four refineries on Tuesday queried the criteria used in selecting the consortium of firms listed for the contracts.

The Sun newspaper said that about 20.000 primary school children in the southern senatorial district of Nasarawa State in northern Nigeria were reportedly forced out of school in the wake of the attacks by suspected herdsmen on border communities of the state and Benue State.

The Nation newspaper reported that the Federal High Court in Lagos Division has ordered a temporary forfeiture of N7.3 billion and $8.4 million allegedly belonging to former First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan.