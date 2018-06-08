Press focuses on suspension of GFA activities

The suspension of all Ghana Football Association (GFA) activities by the government, following the exposition of corruption in their activities, dominates the headlines of Ghanaian newspapers on Friday.The Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times, The Heritage and others focused on a statement issued by the Minister of Information, Dr. Mustapha Ahmed, a day after the release of a corruption-filled video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, ace Ghanaian international investigative journalist.

The video revealed how some members of the GFA were embroiled in series of bribery activities, thereby prompting the suspension of all GFA related activities, while government takes steps to dissolve the association.

The statement said: “The government is shocked and outraged at the content of the recently aired video documentary, which captures investigations conducted into football by the journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, titled: ‘Number 12: When Misconduct and greed become the norm”.

It added that having noticed the widespread nature of corrupt activities at GFA, it is taking steps to dissolve the association.

The newspapers also reported that the Ghanaian Parliament has taken keen interest in the case and is ready to set up a committee to further investigate the case.