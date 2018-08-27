Press focuses on suspension of liquidation of football federation

The Ghanaian press on Monday focuses on the filing of a motion to withdraw the liquidation of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) by the government.The Daily Graphic reports that the move is in fulfillment of an agreement it signed with the FIFA on August 16, 2016, in Switzerland.

The agreement stipulated that a normalisation committee be put in place to replace the GFA’s Executive Committee established by the government after an expose by Anas Aremeyaw Anas cited top FA officials in bribery scandals.

The motion signed by a deputy Attorney-General (AG), Godfred Yeboah Dame, said: “A continuation of the petition is unnecessary and the Attorney-General hereby seeks to discontinue the petition filed on June 11, 2018 with liberty.”

The newspaper said the motion was yet to be moved at the Accra High Commercial Court Division on Tuesday.

The Ghanaian Times for its part says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has noted that technical and vocational education and training (TVET) hold the key to the country’s economic transformation.

He added that the government has initiated various steps to move away from the practice where lip service was paid to the sector to revamp it for real growth.

The Daily Heritage says the Management of the Ghana Post has assured workers that there will is no planned lay-offs as reported by a section of the media.