Press focuses on suspension of PTA

The Ghanaian press on Monday focuses on the suspension of Parent Teacher Association (PTA) dues in Senior High Schools (SHS), following the implementation of the levy by some heads of schools.The Ghana Education Service (GES), which gave the directive on the dues, said all public SHSs and technical and vocational institutions in the country should comply with the new directive.

The Daily Graphic writes that the Director-General of the GES, Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, said in an interview that there was growing concern about “the proliferation of various levies under the guise of PTA levies”.

His statement, according to the newspaper, has come at a time some heads of SHS have written to parents that their wards will not be allowed to attend classes if they fail to pay their PTA levies.

It noted that the development defeats the agenda of government to provide free SHS to the citizenry.

Prof. Amankwa acknowledged the role of PTA in the management of schools across the country as associations, therefore it was not the responsibility of the school to collect levies on their behalf.

He explained that it has been suspended while moves would be made to streamline and review such levies.

The Ghanaian Times says the funeral of the late Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andadi, the overlord of Dagbon in the Northern region, is currently underway, following the return of peace to the area.

The Goodstreet Business, for its part, said the government has settled GH¢720 million (about $146.94 million) it owes the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) as part of the conditions to put the company on a sound footing before a private manager takes over the company’s operations in February.