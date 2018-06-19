Press focuses on tackling rice smuggling, Nigerians in Italian prisons

The renewed clampdown on smugglers of rice into the country and the 1,500 Nigerians in Italian prisons are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Tuesday.The Leadership newspaper said the Federal Government has commenced the implementation of certain strict measures to check smuggling of rice into the country.

The newspaper hinted that the government will shut down the land border between Nigeria and a neigbouring country in a few days’ time to avoid smuggling of foreign rice into the country.

The Sun newspaper said the Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Stefanou Pontesilli, has confirmed that they are 1,500 Nigerians serving jail terms for various offences in his country.

The Guardian reported that the impact of high mortgage interest on the nation’s housing delivery has continued to be a source of worry for operators.

The Vanguard newspaper said also that against the backdrop of the widening housing gap in the country, new partnerships and initiatives supported by the federal and state governments to address the housing shortfall, which is a daunting challenge, are being put in place.

The Punch newspaper said that the Federal Government has given an insight into how it gets the assistance of the United Kingdom to seize properties and other assets linked to funds allegedly stolen from the Nigerian treasury.

It said under the existing mutual legal assistance agreement and treaties, the UK also “helps us to prosecute suspects who commit crimes against Nigeria”.

ThisDay newspaper said leaders of Islamic State (IS) are sneaking battle-hardened extremists from Syria into Nigeria, quoting the UK Sun.

The Nation newspaper said President Muhammadu Buhari will not meet with members of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), who are threatening to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Tribune reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has led members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council to Ekiti State and charged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be ready to accept defeat in good faith in the July governorship election.