Press focuses on technology to fight counterfeit pharmaceutical products

The Ghanaian press on Friday focuses on the call on government and other private organisations to use technology to fight the canker of fake pharmaceutical products in the markets.The Goldstreet Business reports that Mr. Bright Simons, President of mPedigree Netweork, an NGO, said at a roundtable discussion that using technology would build capacity to streamline the sector.

He added that due to the country’s poor monitoring capabilities, it registers high incidence of waste, fraud and corruption, diversion of resources, and accounting irregularities, amounting to about $500 million annual waste in the health sector.

Mr. Simons said technology could help address the waste that arose from the procurement of counterfeit pharmaceutical products, which are later rejected by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

The Daily Graphic and Ghanaian Times, for their part, focused on the 75th anniversary celebration of the death of Sir Nana Ofori Atta I, one of the elite Ghanaian Chiefs, who played a vital role in the pre-independence history of Ghana.

The celebration, according to the newspapers, brought the King of Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfup Osei Tuttu II, to the palace of the Traditional Ruler of Akyem, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

They reported that the rich Ghanaian culture and chieftaincy regalia were opulently displayed during the occasion.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, a native of Akyem Traditional Area, also graced the occasion.