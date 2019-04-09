Press focuses on TUC’s call for improved welfare of Ghanaians

The press in Ghana on Tuesday focuses on the call by the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) on the government to work extra hard to make economic gains reflect in the lives of the people.The Daily Graphic reports that the Secretary General of TUC, Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, who made the call, commended the government for attaining “remarkable achievements in economic management”.

He, however, called for policies to transform the gains to better the lots of Ghanaians.

A statement signed by the General Secretary in Accra observed that the steady decline in inflation, interest rates coupled with the reduction in fiscal deficit as well as the remarkable improvements in trade balance and gross international reserves were classic examples of economic growth, but that did not currently reflect in the lives of the people.

“We need policies that will move us beyond perpetual stabilisation and help link the stability we celebrate with the daily experiences of Ghanaians,” the statement said.

The Business and Financial Times, for its part, said the Bank of Ghana has announced that it will introduce upgraded bank notes on May 6, 2019.

The notes are expected to have enhanced security features to meet internationally acceptable standards as well as provide maximum protection for the citizens.