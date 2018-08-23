Press focuses on tussle in House of Reps over 2019 election budget

The raving leadership tussle in the House of Representatives and the amicable agreement
on the 2019 election budget are some of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers
on Thursday.The Punch in its front page highlighted that a leadership tussle among pro-President
Muhammadu Buhari elements in the House of Representatives is threatening the unity of
the larger All Progressives Congress caucus of the House.
The Leadership newspaper said that there were indications on Wednesday that after all the
brickbats and accusations, the Presidency and the National Assembly may have come to
terms on the grey areas in the 2019 election budget for the Independent National Electoral
Commission (INEC).
The Guardian said the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) drew the ire of
some Nigerians and groups yesterday after one of the leaders of the herders’ organisation
became embroiled in the ongoing political drama involving Senate President Bukola
Saraki.
The Sun newspaper said President Muhammadu Buhari has taken over the cost of medical
care and treatment of the visually-impaired National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member,
Okenala Ahmed, currently deployed to Daura in Katsina State.
ThisDay newspaper reported that passenger traffic on domestic routes in the country
dropped by over 30 percent in the first half of 2018, compared with same period last
year.
The Vanguard newspaper said the apex Igbo organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo has reiterated
That it would only identify with presidential candidates that are ready to restructure Nigeria.
The Nation newspaper said despite pressure from some forces, including members of his
kitchen cabinet, President Muhammadu Buhari has foreclosed the reinstatement of sacked
Department of State Services (DSS) Director-General Lawal Daura.