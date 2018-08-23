Press focuses on tussle in House of Reps over 2019 election budget

Published on 23.08.2018 at 09h21 by APA News

The raving leadership tussle in the House of Representatives and the amicable agreement

on the 2019 election budget are some of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers

on Thursday.The Punch in its front page highlighted that a leadership tussle among pro-President

Muhammadu Buhari elements in the House of Representatives is threatening the unity of

the larger All Progressives Congress caucus of the House.

The Leadership newspaper said that there were indications on Wednesday that after all the

brickbats and accusations, the Presidency and the National Assembly may have come to

terms on the grey areas in the 2019 election budget for the Independent National Electoral

Commission (INEC).

The Guardian said the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) drew the ire of

some Nigerians and groups yesterday after one of the leaders of the herders’ organisation

became embroiled in the ongoing political drama involving Senate President Bukola

Saraki.

The Sun newspaper said President Muhammadu Buhari has taken over the cost of medical

care and treatment of the visually-impaired National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member,

Okenala Ahmed, currently deployed to Daura in Katsina State.

ThisDay newspaper reported that passenger traffic on domestic routes in the country

dropped by over 30 percent in the first half of 2018, compared with same period last

year.

The Vanguard newspaper said the apex Igbo organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo has reiterated

That it would only identify with presidential candidates that are ready to restructure Nigeria.

The Nation newspaper said despite pressure from some forces, including members of his

kitchen cabinet, President Muhammadu Buhari has foreclosed the reinstatement of sacked

Department of State Services (DSS) Director-General Lawal Daura.