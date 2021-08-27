Press focuses on warning that Nigeria is becoming one of world’s most terrorized nations, others

The warning by the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria that Nigeria is becoming one of the most terrorized nations in the world and asked the federal government to end the high level of insecurity in the country in the interest of the traumatised present generation is one of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Friday.The Vanguard reports that the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, has said that Nigeria is becoming one of the most terrorized nations in the world and asked the federal government to end the high level of insecurity in the country in the interest of the traumatised present generation.

The clerics made this known in a communique issued to journalists in Abuja by the National Director of Social Communications, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Abuja at the end of the second plenary of the Bishops’ Conference, yesterday.

In the Communique co-signed by the CBCN President, His Grace Archbishop Augustine Akubeze; and Secretary, Most Revd Camillus Umoh, the Catholic bishops said that the government must be balanced and seen to be so in its response to the challenges of insecurity.

While condemning the widespread attacks by bandits, they stated that “life has never been so cheap, nor has Nigeria ever been at the stage we are now.”

The Catholic bishops said it is clearly in the interest of the Federal Government, and of the entire nation, to ensure that the youths in all parts of the country are gainfully employed as a way of reducing the unrest. The communiqué read in part: “Deaths in the hands of kidnappers, killer herdsmen, bandits, terrorist groups have made Nigeria one of the most terrorized countries in the world. The abductions of school children present us with the prospects of a traumatized generation of young people.

On the agitation for self-determination by some socio-cultural groups, the Catholic prelates blamed the situation on bad governance, injustice, inequity, and unfairness in appointments and distribution of resources to parts of the country.

ThisDay says that the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Hon. Emmanuel Jime has affirmed the agency’s readiness to collaborate with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), to address the issue of the quality of articulated trucks used in the maritime sector as a complement to FRSC’s efforts to make Nigeria’s highways safer.

Jime stated this when the Federal Road Safety Corps top echelon led by the Corps Marshal; Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi paid a courtesy visit to the agency’s Headquarters in Lagos.

The NSC boss who expressed appreciation for the visit said, “Today is another amazing day to me, as I am delighted and feel honoured to welcome the Corp Marshal/CEO of the Federal Road Safety Commission to the Nigerian Shippers’ Council.

It is also gratifying to note that you came from Abuja, on the special visit, to welcome me as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Council.”

“Within the Council’s mandate as Port Economic Regulator and Trade Facilitation Agency, we identify critical issues challenging the performance of our nation’s logistics sector and the growth of our international trade. In response to them, the Council has identified collaborative partnerships with relevant government agencies and Organized Private Sector as Key to solutions”, he added.

The Punch reports that the Nigerian Federal Government spent N2.02tn on debt servicing in the first six months of this year.

This figure represents 90.58 per cent of the total revenue of N2.23tn generated by the FG within the period, a development which experts said signified a dangerous trend for the economy.

Technical Adviser to the Director General of the Budget Office, Alfred Okon, disclosed the figure while presenting the “Overview of FGN 2022 Budget Call Circular” report.

Okon made the presentation on Thursday at a training on “Government Integrated Financial Management Information System Budget Preparation Subsystem for Ministries, Department and Agencies.”

The report stated that as of June 2021, the Federal Government’s retained revenue was N2.23tn, which is 67.58 per cent of prorata target of N3.3tn for the review period.

This means that the Federal Government failed to realise N1.07tn of its revenue target in the first half of the year. The total revenue comprises oil revenue of N492.44bn, non-oil tax revenue of N778.18bn, Company Income Tax of N397.02bn, Value Added Tax of N129bn and Customs collections of N234.02bn. Other revenues amounted to N922.09bn, of which independent revenues accounted for N558.13bn.

The Guardian says that the Investments in Fourth Generation (4G) in Nigeria and Africa dropped by seven percent in 2020, the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) has said.

This is even as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has again assured on the country’s readiness to deploy 5G technologies.

The drop in 4G technologies in Africa, according to ITU, was as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, which ravaged and still ravaging the world. It noted that the pandemic has further created huge gap in bridging the globe’s digital divide.

The ITU, in its latest report, tagged: “The Economic Impact of Broadband and Digitisation through the COVID-19 Pandemic,” noted that the decline was in spite of the rising need for more broadband connectivity. ITU, which is the United Nations arm in charge of the global telecommunications, disclosed that the pandemic also drove 30 percent increase in Internet traffic worldwide with changes in time of day and geographic distribution patterns.

“Telecommunication/ICT capital investment in developed countries accelerated (from 0.5 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2010 and 2019 to 1.8 per cent between 2019, and 2020 in member states of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to accommodate the increase in traffic, combined with the deployment of 5G and optical fibre infrastructure,” ITU stated in the report.

The Sun reports that Nigeria will join the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s edition of Petroleum Day in Lagos on Friday, August 27, 2021.

The occasion will afford participants opportunity to discuss the Petroleum IndustryAct, (PIA) that was recently signed into law by President Muhammed Buhari.

John Anim, acting managing director, Platform Petroleum Limited, said there will be a book launch titled: ‘’Laws on Oil & Gas Exploration and Production in Nigeria in honour of Mr. Austin Avuru, former Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Petroleum which will be presented by the Chairman of Platform Petroleum, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs.

According to Anim, “The book highlights Avuru’s immense contributions to the development of the petroleum sector and it is a collector’s item and a resource publication that is of great interest and benefit to the oil industry.

Guest speakers at the event include Professor Konyinsola Ajayi (SAN) and Chaplain of Emmanuel Chapel of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Professor Fabian Ajogwu, (SAN), Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago, Chairman, House Committee on Coorperation and Integration in Africa and member representing Chanchagi Federal Constituency of Niger State among others.