Press focuses on wooing of multinational firms by Ghanaian leader

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday focuses on the appeal to multinational firms to extend their operations to Ghana by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.The Ghanaian Times reports that the President explains that his call would help the country expand its economy with manufacturing boom in the country and create employment for the teeming unemployed graduates.

He made the call at a ceremony to inaugurate a biomass boiler and the oral care factory for Unilever in Ghana at Tema.

President Akufo-Addo commended Unilever for extending its operational capabilities into the country with the establishment of three companies.

He assured that his administration would continue to create a conducive atmosphere for the private sector to thrive and help expand economy and boost job creation.

The Goldstreet Business for its part, noted that Ghana is yet to take advantage of the international marijuana market, which has a value of $146 billion, to generate some legitimate money to support the economy.

It states that Ghana has gold and cocoa, but the commodities are not showing any positive outlook, however, there is an opportunity for the country to tap into the marijuana trade legally to make some good foreign income to protect the economy.