Press Freedom : Cameroon Ranked Last in Central Africa

On the occasion of the World Press Freedom day , Reporters Without Borders on May 3rd 2023 released its press freedom report.

Cameroon has dropped 20 places in the world press freedom index in one year. From 118th place in 2022, Paul Biya’s country is ranked 138th out of 180 countries taken into account in the ranking at the beginning of 2023. The Reporters Without Borders report comes two months after the barbaric murder of Martinez Zogo, head of radio station Amplitude Fm. This act, which tarnishes Cameroon’s image in terms of press freedom, is not the only one that explains this regression.

Reporters without Borders denounces other practices that run counter to the freedom to communicate or inform in Cameroon. The non-governmental organisation lists six “exactions” recorded between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. These “abuses” against journalists include the conviction and detention of former CRTV Director General Amadou Vamoulke.As an evaluation criterion, the organisation took into account journalists killed, imprisoned or detained because of their work as journalists. Not listed were journalists targeted by violence, detention or imprisonment in connection with matters unrelated to their profession.