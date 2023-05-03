Culture › Media

Happening now

Press Freedom : Cameroon Ranked Last in Central Africa

Published on 03.05.2023 at 14h35 by JDC

Journalist Protest

On the occasion of the World Press Freedom day , Reporters Without Borders on May 3rd 2023 released its press freedom report.

Cameroon has dropped 20 places in the world press freedom index in one year. From 118th place in 2022, Paul Biya’s country is ranked 138th out of 180 countries taken into account in the ranking at the beginning of 2023. The Reporters Without Borders report comes two months after the barbaric murder of Martinez Zogo, head of radio station Amplitude Fm. This act, which tarnishes Cameroon’s image in terms of press freedom, is not the only one that explains this regression.

Reporters without Borders denounces other practices that run counter to the freedom to communicate or inform in Cameroon. The non-governmental organisation lists six “exactions” recorded between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. These “abuses” against journalists include the conviction and detention of former CRTV Director General Amadou Vamoulke.As an evaluation criterion, the organisation took into account journalists killed, imprisoned or detained because of their work as journalists. Not listed were journalists targeted by violence, detention or imprisonment in connection with matters unrelated to their profession.

RWB ranks Cameroon last among the six CEMAC countries (Chad, Central African Republic, Congo-81st, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon). On the African continent, South Africa ranks first and 25th in the world. Cape Verde 33rd, Seychelles 34th. The top three countries in the world are Norway, Ireland and Denmark. North Korea is at the bottom of the scale, ranked as the most dangerous country in which to work as a journalist.

Tags : | | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 07.02.2023

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top