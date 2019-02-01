Press highlights 10 percent pay rise for teachers

The Ghanaian press in Accra on Friday highlights the announcement of 10 percent pay rise for teachers by President Nana Akufo-Addo.The Daily Graphic and Ghanaian Times said the President also announced that his administration has started clearing the arrears owed teachers from 2013 to 2016 in respect of travel, transfer grants and overtime.

At a ceremony to inaugurate the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Hall in Accra on Thursday, President Akufo-Addo commended teachers in the country for collaborating to promote education in the country.

He also assured that efforts were being made by government to ensure that such allowances did not accrue to put unnecessary pressure on the country’s coffers.

President Akufo-Addo noted that his administration was further making plans to improve the lot of teachers in the country, adding that “government was working with other stakeholders to develop a policy based on UNESCO benchmark to enhance the lot of our teachers”.

The policy, he explained, would focus on teacher recruitment and retention, teacher education, deployment, career structure and accountability among others.