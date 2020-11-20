Press highlights call by Nigeria for sanction against CNN for promoting fake news, others

The call for sanction against the Cable News Network (CNN) and Nigerian exile, DJ Switch, for allegedly promoting fake news on the Lekki EndSARS protest dominates the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Friday.

The Guardian reports that the Federal Government, yesterday, called for sanction against international news station, Cable News Network (CNN) and Nigerian exile, DJ Switch, for allegedly promoting fake news on the Lekki EndSARS protest.

The protest had, last month, degenerated into violence after hoodlums hijacked it.

The reports noted that in the aftermath of the protest, various accounts emerged on what happened when Nigerian soldiers opened fire at the scene of the protest. The recent account is the feature currently on CNN, where the news station says its investigation has confirmed soldiers fired directly at protesters.

But speaking at a media parley in Abuja, yesterday, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, claimed that the CNN aired false information.

The minister also took swipes at popular Disc Jockey, Switch, whose real name is Obianunu Catherine Udeh, for claiming that many protesters were killed by troops.

ThisDay says that the European Union and Nigeria have resolved to adopt an integrated approach to tackle terrorism in the Lake Chad Basin region.

They also committed themselves to increase military pressure on terrorists in the region and increased collaboration to halt violence in the North-west and the Middle-Belt.

The report said that the collaboration between the EU and Nigeria to rout terrorism came barely a week after a global alliance, championed by the United States, committed itself to assist Nigeria and other West African countries to combat insurgency.

The Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS resolved to apply lessons learnt from the fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria to defeat Boko Haram and other terror groups in West Africa.

The US Department of State, in a statement last week said the resolution was taken at a virtual meeting with members of the coalition and representatives of West African states and relevant regional organisations convened by the United States and Nigeria.

The Punch reports that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation on Thursday said the volume of crude oil discovered in Benue Trough was in commercial quantity.

It said Nigerian geologists were spearheading efforts in the discovery of the commodity in the trough.

The corporation’s Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja by NNPC’s spokesperson, Kennie Obateru. In October last year, NNPC announced the discovery of hydrocarbon deposits in the Kolmani River II Well on the Upper Benue Trough, Gongola Basin, in the North Eastern part of Nigeria.

In its statement on Thursday, the NNPC said it would grow the nation’s hydrocarbon reserves to 40 billion barrels through reinvigorated exploratory activities in the inland frontier basins across the country.

Kyari said the strategy was to aggressively explore for more oil in the frontier basins in order to grow the nation’s reserve base in line with the Federal Government’s aspiration to hit the 40 billion barrels reserve target.

The newspaper says that Nigeria, Africa’s biggest oil producer, is set to resume the importation of petroleum products from a neighbouring country, Niger Republic.

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources announced on Thursday in a statement that the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday for petroleum products transportation and storage.

According to the statement, Niger Republic’s Soraz Refinery in Zinder, some 260km from the Nigerian border, has an installed refining capacity of 20,000 barrels per day. “Niger’s total domestic requirement is about 5,000bpd, thus leaving a huge surplus of about 15,000 bpd, mostly for export,” it said.

The ministry said the MoU was signed by the Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari and the Director-General of SONIDEP, Mr Alio Toune, under the supervision of the two countries’ Ministers of State for Petroleum, Çhief Timipre Sylva and Mr Foumakoye Gado, respectively with the Secretary-General of the African Petroleum Producers Organisation, Dr Omar Ibrahim, in attendance.

The Sun reports that the three tiers of government shared N604.004 billion as October subvention of the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC).

From this amount, including cost of collection to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Federal Government received N220.751 billion, the states received N161.825 billion, the local government councils got N120.588 billion, while the oil producing states received N31.902 billion as derivation (13 per cent of mineral revenue) and Cost of Collection/Transfer and Refunds got N48.939 billion.

The communique, issued by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) at the end of the meeting, indicated that the gross revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) for October, 2020, was N126.463 billion as against N141.858 billion distributed in the preceding month of September, 2020, resulting in a decrease of N15.395 billion.

The distribution is as follows; Federal Government got N17.642 billion, the states received N58.805 billion, local government councils got N41.167 billion, while Cost of Collection/Transfer and Refund got N5.059 billion and allocation to NEDC projects received N3.794 billion.

The Nation says that Business Experts have expressed confidence that the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) has the capacity to contribute around two percent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) when fully developed.

Experts stated this during a virtual Investor showcase by the Common Wealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) to host the Lagos Free Zone as its newest Strategic Partner.

According to them, When fully developed, LFZ will also host more than 100 major businesses. LFZ is an 830-hectare development integrated within the Lekki Deep Sea Port that is currently being built in Lagos.

The port will be the deepest port in Nigeria and one of the most modern in Africa owned and operated by the Singapore-based Tolaram Group. The current masterplan divides the LFZ into industrial, logistics and mixed-use area, supported by world-class infrastructure, facilities and services.