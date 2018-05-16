Press highlights call on African countries to stop depending on foreign aid

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday highlights the call on African countries to stop depending of aid from Europe and America.The Daily Graphic says the youngest African billionaire, Mr. Ashish Thakkar, has urged African countries to wean themselves from aid from Europe and America.

He noted that continued dependence on the West for support was the cause of Africa’s underdevelopment.

Mr. Thakkar therefore impressed upon African leaders to focus on harnessing the rich resources on the continent to engage in win-win trade with the West.

He said, “We are living in interesting times. This is our time. We have six fastest growing economies; we have a larger economy than India. This is our time, but we are misunderstood.”

Mr. Thakkar advised Africans to patronise locally manufactured products to help expand the African economies.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, said the government as part of efforts to promote young entrepreneurs, has launched a competition to provide financial assistance to young entrepreneurs.

The Minister of Business Development, Mr. Mohammed Awal, launching the programme dubbed, “Presidential Pitch Competition”, which is expected to provide financial assistance to 10 finalists from across the country with funding ranging from GH¢10,000 to GH¢50,000 ($2,500 to $11,000).

The start-up capital, the minister explained, would be given out as loans to encourage young people with brilliant ideas to help create employment for the youth.

The beneficiaries are expected to pay back the funds after three years.