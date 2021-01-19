Press highlights challenges facing private tertiary institutions in Ghana, others

The rapid expansion of public universities and the effect on private tertiary institutions in Ghana and the opening of this year’s school by President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, with the theme: “Building Ghana in the face of global health crises” are some of the trending stories in the Ghanaian press on Tuesday.The Graphic reports that private tertiary institutions in Ghana are facing serious challenges as they cannot attract the requisite number of students following the rapid expansion of the public universities.

The situation portends a bleak future for private universities, as their public counterparts, including those that mentor the private universities, have resorted to the creation of satellite campuses, including the use of second-cycle school facilities, to run courses.

Officials of the private universities say their very survival hangs in the balance, since what is going on between them and the public universities is like mothers (established public universities) competing with their children (private universities).

The private institutions had banked their hopes on getting students from the pioneer group of free senior high school (SHS) graduates, but they are yet to get the expected numbers.

Added to their predicament is the fact that they are unable to advertise to attract students due to the financial constraints facing them as a result of the closure of schools last year, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The schools are in dire financial straits and many of them are unable to pay salaries, bills, among other obligations.

With the exception of faith-based private universities which get some form of support from the religious bodies running them, most of the remaining private institutions have had their plight worsened by their inability to service loans contracted from banks to put up infrastructure and other facilities.

The newspaper says that President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is expected to open this year’s school, which is on the theme: “Building Ghana in the face of global health crises”.

Topics to be discussed include: “Public health infrastructure for preventive healthcare service during pandemics”, “Resilient self-sufficient economy to withstand global health crises”, “ICT for the provision of inclusive quality education and life-long learning”, and “Sustainable food production systems and resilient agricultural practices”.

Mr. Akpanya explained that with the university in session, it meant that the event would draw a lot more people, and that was why the decision was taken to have it for two days “to at least satisfy our constituents who have, over the years, never missed it”.

He explained that even though the school would be for two days, “it has a tall list of activities and the speakers have been carefully selected to handle the topics”.

The Graphic also reports that the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 election, former President John Dramani Mahama, has filed two legal processes at the Supreme Court seeking 30 answers from the Electoral Commission (EC) on the presidential election declaration.

This is in relation to his presidential election petition challenging the declaration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as winner of the 2020 presidential poll.

In his first process, motion for leave to serve interrogatories in what is called “further and better particulars, Mr. Mahama is seeking permission from the Supreme Court to allow him to elicit answers that border on how the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa, arrived at the figures she used in declaring President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 presidential poll.

With the second process — request to admit facts, the petitioner wants the EC to either admit or deny certain “facts” with regard to what ensued on December 9, 2020, the day Mrs Mensa, who is the returning officer for the presidential poll, declared President Akufo-Addo as the President-elect.

The two processes were filed at the Supreme Court yesterday.

He argued in his motion on notice that the 12 interrogatories were crucial to his case, as they would help in the fair determination of his petition and assist the Supreme Court “to expeditiously determine the petition”.

The 12 interrogatories include how the results of the presidential election in the constituency collation centres were transmitted to the regional collation centres; how those from the regional collation centres were transmitted to the headquarters of the EC, and if in previous elections, results from constituency collation centres were transmitted directly to the “strong room” in the EC headquarters.

Mr Mahama also wants the EC to tell him if the National Communications Authority played any role or “facilitated in any way, the transmission of the election results to the headquarters of the EC”

Other interrogatories include: “How did Mrs Mensa get to realise there were errors in figures she had announced in her declaration on December 9?

The Times says that the Public health facilities in the Greater Accra Region are running out of Viral Transport Medium (VTM) and swab kits used for COVID-19 test.

This is as a result of the increasing number of people rushing to the facilities for voluntary tests, with the country‘s case count going up.

Checks by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicate that people who voluntarily go to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the Ga South Municipal Hospital for COVID-19 test are referred to private health facilities or asked to come another time due to the shortage of the kits.

A health worker at the Korle- Bu Teaching Hospital who spoke to the GNA on condition of anonymity, said in the past few days, the Facility received many requests for COVID-19 test, but testing kits were inadequate.

“What is happening now is that when the people come for testing, we ask them to go and come back later, and this is risky because some may not come back again,” the source said.

The source described the situation as dire, saying, “we, workers here don’t even have the kits to use for ourselves. We are all at risk.”