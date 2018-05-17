Press highlights clash between military, police

The clash between some military officers and policemen dominates the headlines of Ghanaian newspapers on Thursday.The Ghanaian Times and Daily Graphic reported the clash, which occurred on Wednesday in Tamale, the northern regional capital, where some military men, numbering about 10, chased and beat policemen on duty at banks and traffic sections.

As a result of the clash, which is the second in the area, the newspapers reported that six police officers and two military officers were admitted in hospital and responding to treatment, while the cause of the clash was not immediately known.

The attacks were extended to the bungalow of the Regional Police Commander’s residence, where police officers on duty were attacked by the military packed in three military vehicles.

However some residents were alleging that the anger from the military officers stemmed from the fact that one of their colleagues was arrested to assist the police in the investigation into an assault case.

The Daily Graphic, in another instance, says Vice President Mahamdu Bawumia has announced that government was working to make cash payments a thing of the past.

He noted that various payment systems and platforms introduced have led to the reduction in cash transaction and that the government would double efforts to ensure that Ghana becomes cashless within the shortest possible time.