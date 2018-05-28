Press highlights commencement of national identification registration

The Ghanaian press on Monday highlights the commencement of an exercise to register all citizens of Ghana under the National Identification Authority (NIA).The Daily Graphic says, “Ghana Card registration takes off – Greater Accra first beneficiary region”, adding that all is set for the NIA to issue national identity cards to Ghanaians living in the Greater Accra Region from Monday.

The newspaper states that the Executive Secretary of the NIA, Prof. Ken Agyemang Attefuah, who made this known, said the exercise would last for a period of three months in the region, depending on the speed of workers engaged for the exercise.

He told the newspaper last week that key state officials and former presidents would be registered first before the exercise is opened to the general public.

The cards, according to the reports, is expected to pull various information of citizens into a single data centre to enhance easy identification and access to such information.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, said Ghana has set up a 16-member committee to implement ruling of the International Tribunal for the Las of the Sea (ITLOS), following the settlement of the dispute between Ghana and Ivory Coast, concerning their borders in the Gulf of Guinea.

The Committee is chaired by Ghanaian Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo, who led a delegation to Ivory Coast to assure them of the country’s commitment to implementing the ruling.

The Heritage, for its part, says some military officers deployed to the Mallam Market in Accra, have been subjecting traders to various forms of torture.

As a result, the newspaper reports that some traders have appealed to the Ministry of Defence to recall the personnel detailed to the place and investigate the issue.