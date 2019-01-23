Press highlights controversy over minimum wage, killing of 58 bandits

The rejection of the newly approved minimum wage and the killing of 58 bandits by the military are some of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.The Leadership’s lead story highlighted that Nigerian workers have turned down the $88 (N27,000) new monthly minimum wage endorsed yesterday by the National Council of State.

The Guardian said the National Council of State (NCS) approved the new national minimum wage and asked President Muhammadu Buhari to quickly transmit an executive bill to that effect to the National Assembly for passage into law.

The Sun reported that troops of Operation Saharan Daji deployed to Zamfara state to clear bandits terrorising innocent citizens have killed no fewer than 58 bandits at Dumburum and Gando forests of the state.

The Punch said Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves would have crashed to as low as $2 billion if the Central Bank of Nigeria had not restricted importers from accessing forex for the importation of about 42 items.

ThisDay said lead counsel to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), has vowed to appeal yesterday’s ruling by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), dismissing the orders of three high courts and the National Industrial Court that restrained it from proceeding with the arraignment of Onnoghen by the Code of Conduct Bureau.

The Vanguard said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) declared an outbreak of Lassa fever in the country, following an upsurge in the number of confirmed cases recorded across states since January 1.

The Tribune said that governors across the parties divide are supporting President Muhamamadu Buhari in his aspiration for fresh mandate next month.

The Nation’s front page report said that detectives may have found more “suspicious” funds in Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen’s accounts.