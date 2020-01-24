Press highlights court order on Attorney general, Police Chief

The Ghanaian press on Friday focuses on the order by an Accra High Court to the Attorney General (A-G) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to produce a closed circuit television (CCTV) footage on the day a senior journalist was assaulted at the Police Criminal Investigative Department (CID) Headquarters.The Ghanaian Times reports that the journalist was allegedly assaulted by policemen on duty that day when the senior journalist, Mr. Latif Iddrisu, had gone to the premises to cover the arrest for a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Secretary, Mr. Koku Anyidoho, for alleged treasonable offence on March 27, 2018.

The Multimedia group is therefore suing for GH¢10 million ($1.72 million) in damages and compensation for the journalist, following the assault which affected the health of the journalist and traumatized him.

The AG and IGP have been given up to February 6, 2020 to produce the CCTV footage to the Multimedia Group.

In another story, the newspaper said that President Nana Akufo-Addo has advised the various metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) to promote spatial planning and development in their areas as opposed to the haphazard way of implementing development projects.