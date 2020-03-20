Press highlights COVID-19’s threat to pineapple export, national prayer against COVID-19

The Ghanaian press on Friday highlights the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19) to Ghana’s pineapple exports and national prayer session against the spread of the COVID-19.The Goldstreet Business says the lockdown in Western Europe due to the spread of the deadly virus, which is threatening international trading activities, is likely to cause Ghana to have low revenues from its non-traditional exports, including pineapple.

The disease, according to the newspaper, has emerged in the world at a time Ghana was working to recover from the contraction of exports to Europe in 2018 through a concerted effort.

The Daily Graphic, said President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday held a breakfast meeting with the clergy to pray for the protection of the nation against the spread of the COVID-19.

He used the occasion to tell the nation that the country was not in ‘normal times’ and urged the country to seek God’s face for restoration.