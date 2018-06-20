Press highlights death of two persons from floods

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday highlights the death of two persons from the floods that hit the capital, Accra and environs on Tuesday.The GT Times says, “Tragedy!…Doc, baby swept by floods”, narrating that a medical doctor and two-and-half baby were early on Tuesday swept by flood waters at different locations, following heavy downpour that flooded most parts of Accra and its surrounding communities.

The newspaper said the medical doctor, Dr. Adjoa Eshun, was driving a Hyundai Accent saloon car with registration number GY2251-13 with two other occupants when the flood waters invaded the vehicle along the Teshie Demo Bridge, pulling the vehicle away.

In an attempt to get out of the vehicle, she slipped and was swept away, confirms the Teshie District Police Commander, Superintendent Peter Yembillah.

In another development, the mother of a two-and-half year old baby, has informed the police that her baby got drowned when a rescuer of the baby from their flooded apartment slipped.

The bodies of the two are yet to be retrieved.

The Daily Heritage, for its part, says one Ghanaian traditional ruler, Nana Bram Okae II, has frowned at same-sex marriage, describing it as ‘illogical’ and stretching the correcting rod on the Western countries.

He explained that it was not logical for the Western countries to endorse same-sex marriage, but frown at polygamy, and wants gay marriages abolished.