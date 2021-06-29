Press highlights deployment of 40 population experts to monitor population census, others

The deployment of 40 population experts from the international community by the United Nations Population Fund to monitor the Population and Housing Census (PHC) is the trending story in the Ghanain press on Tuesday.The Graphic reports that the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has deployed 40 population experts from the international community to monitor the Population and Housing Census (PHC).

Sunday, June 27, 2021, was declared and observed as Census night. The counting and enumeration of persons in households and long-stay institutions would take place between June 28, 2021 and July 11, 2021.

The Country Representative of the UNFPA, Mr Niyi Ojuolape, who confirmed this to Graphic Online, said the deployment was in response to the government’s request for the UNFPA to implement the peer monitoring of the 2021 PHC.

He said the purpose of the monitoring exercise was to observe and report on the training and data collection procedures viz-a-viz international standards and best practices that could be replicated elsewhere on the African continent, with documented lessons learned.

He said the monitoring was also predicated on the need to closely monitor and provide objective assessment and feedback on the impact of the extensive use of new methodologies and technologies (innovations) on the quality of enumeration and share the experiences and best practices with other countries through South-South cooperation.

Mr Ojuolape said the independent monitoring of census exercises had gained currency, especially in the last two census rounds.

He said more developing countries and experts were requesting to be involved in the initiative, as it also facilitated knowledge gathering and experience sharing.

The newspaper says that the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has made available GH¢500,000 for the relocation of traders who engage in bulk breaking activities from Agbogbloshie to Adjen Kotoku in the Ga West municipality.

The money — to be used for the carting of wares to the new site — will be distributed to the onion sellers (GH¢300,000), cattle rearers (GH¢100,000), truck pushers (GH¢50,000) and scrap dealers (GH¢50,000) for further distribution to their individual members trading in the area.

The RCC has, consequently, set up a committee, comprising the Members of Parliament (MPs) for Ablekuma Central, Binduri and Garu-Tempane and representatives from the RCC and the Office of the Chief Imam to ensure fair distribution of the money.

The Regional Minister, Mr. Henry Quartey, made this known during a stakeholder engagement involving the leadership of the bulk breaking traders, the Ga Traditional Council and the RCC.

The meeting was also attended by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharabutu, high-ranking members of the Ghana Police Service and the chief executives of the Ga West and the Ablekuma Central municipal assemblies.

The Graphic also reports that prior to the meeting, the onion traders had rejected the new facility, chanting in Hausa: “bei yi”, to wit, “it is not acceptable”.

They cited concerns about the size of the market and the place not being conducive for their business as reasons for their position.

The police arrived just in time to foil any chances of the protest turning violent.

The Director of Amnesty International Ghana, a Human Rights focused Organization, Mr Frank Kwaku Doyi, has suggested to government to urgently review the feeding grants for prison inmates upwards from the current GH₵1.80 daily to GH₵5.00 to effectively help cater for their needs.

He further expressed regret that the GH₵1.80 daily allocation meant for each inmate was woefully inadequate and could not provide decent meals for them.

“Considering the economic situation of today, we have realized that the GH₵1.80 is woefully inadequate and we are appealing to the state through the Ministry of the Interior and the Ghana Prison Service to do something about it, we would have called for an increase from GH₵1.80 to GH₵5.00 on the average,” he noted.

Mr Doyi, made the suggestion on the sidelines of the organization’s 2021 Annual General Assembly Meeting held in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region last Friday.

It was on the theme, “Human rights protection and fulfilment, a tool for fighting poverty in Ghana.”

