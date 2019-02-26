Press highlights development in by-election violence

The Ghanaian press on Tuesday highlights the acceptance of responsibility by the Director of Operations at the National Security for the violence during the by-election on January 31, 2019.The Daily Graphic headline states, “I take responsibility… for actions of the National Security operatives- Col Michael Opoku”, explaining that Col. Michael Opoku, the Director of Operations at the National Security, took a hesitant decision to accept responsibility for the actions of his operatives during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections.

He said as the Operational Commander of the National Security SWAT, he gave the tactical Tactical Commander of the team, DSP James Azugu, the discretion to act.

“We are officers, and as officers we normally take responsibility for every action that we take. I gave him the discretion, and I am the overall commander of the team, so whatever the decision he took, although I was not there, I was part of it,” he said.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, says the Public Interest Accountability Committee (PIAC) and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) have jointly initiated a process to investigate the use of the country’s petroleum revenue to promote accountability.