Press highlights gas retailers strike, slash of policy rate

The Ghanaian press on Tuesday highlights a nationwide gas retailers’ strike and the reduction in the policy rate by the Bank of Ghana (BoG).The Ghanaian Times says, “Gas retailers down tools… in protest against cylinder re-circulation module”, publishing a picture of some stranded people, who wanted to fill their empty gas cylinders.

The newspaper said hundreds of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) consumers were on Monday stranded at the various retail outlets across the nation as a result of the nationwide strike by the retailers association.

The consumers included drivers, who use LPG for their daily operations and activities.

The strike, according to the newspaper, is to protest the module being introduced by the government to oust the current situation where LPG consumers walked to the LPG stations and fill their personal gas cylinders.

Under the new module, no consumer will visit the gas filling stations. Rather they would sit at the comfort of their homes while filled gas will be distributed to them, where they would pay for the cost of gas.

The Daily Graphic for its part, says the BoG has reduced the policy rate from 18 percent to 17 percent, the lowest in six years.

The Governor of the BoG, Dr. Ernest Addison, who announced this at a news conference in Accra on Monday, said the rate would now be the new guide to banks in determining the lending rates between May and July.