Press highlights government’s huge revenue loss

The Ghanaian press on Thursday highlights the fact that government loses huge taxes through the deliberate manipulation of the tax system by some multinational companies.The Daily Graphic reports that the Senior Minister, Mr. Yaw Osafo Maafo, has described the situation as worrying and asked the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to go after such companies to enable the nation rake in the needed revenue for development.

Speaking at the eight annual International Tax conference in Accra on Wednesday, Mr. Osafo-Maafo said that “through the so-called smart accounting, base erosion and profit shifting, significant tax revenues are lost through tax avoidance and, in some instances, tax evasion”.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, said President Nana Akufo-Addo has stated that the country was ready to combat international crimes to make West Africa safe.

At a ceremony to bid two envoys to Ghana farewell, he noted that Ghana was ready to partner international efforts aimed at fighting human trafficking, drugs and terrorism.

The envoys were from France, Ambassador Francois Pujolas and Ambassador Mohammed Heider from Egypt.

He praised both countries in separate meetings for maintaining close ties with Ghana and expressed the hope for better future collaborations in trade and other social investments.